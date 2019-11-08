Rasoul & Asrin: Singing, music important part of Kurdish identity

Kurish Singers Asrin and Rasoul Source: Supplied
Kurdish singers Asrin and Rasoul with Notr Nava group Source: Supplied
Published 8 November 2019 at 8:39pm, updated 9 November 2019 at 11:33am
Source: SBS
In this interview with Kurdish singers from Sydney, Australia Rasoul Ghafournejad and Asrin Rajabi, we ask them about their upcoming concert in Sydney with Iranian music group Note Nava (16/11/19). We also ask them about their achievement so far and plans for more musical productions.
