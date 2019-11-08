SBS Kurdish

Rasoul & Asrin: Singing, music important part of Kurdish identity

Kurdish singers Asrin and Rasoul with Notr Nava group

Kurdish singers Asrin and Rasoul with Notr Nava group Source: Supplied

Published 8 November 2019 at 8:39pm, updated 9 November 2019 at 11:33am
In this interview with Kurdish singers from Sydney, Australia Rasoul Ghafournejad and Asrin Rajabi, we ask them about their upcoming concert in Sydney with Iranian music group Note Nava (16/11/19). We also ask them about their achievement so far and plans for more musical productions.

