SBS Kurdish

Reasons behind Iran’s missile attack on Kurds

SBS Kurdish

Khaled Aziz

Source: Supplied

Published 14 September 2018 at 7:27pm, updated 20 September 2018 at 1:56pm
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On Saturday September 8, Iranian rockets targeted the headquarters of two Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Iran (KDPI) and Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), as well as a refugee camp for Iranian Kurds in Koya, Kurdistan Region.

Available in other languages
In response to the execution of three young Kurdish activist prisoners by the Iranian Regime on the 8th of September that immediately followed by an attack on Kurdistan Democratic Party in Southern Kurdistan which resulted in killing 18 people and injuring 49 people, the Kurdish community in Victoria held a protest condemning the inhumane acts by the Iranian Regime.

We spoke to analyst Khaled Azizi from Melbourne about his views on the incident as an Australian Kurd and the impact situations like this have on the community.

Kurdish community in Victoria
Source: Supplied


Members of the Kurdish community in Melbourne protesting against Iran's attacks on Kurdish parties in Kurdistan Region, Iraq.

Khaled Azizi and Soheyla Majedi at Melbourne Kurdish community protest
Source: Supplied


members of Kurdish community in Melbourne at protest against Iran
Source: Supplied


members of Kurdish community in Melbourne at protest against Iran
Source: Supplied


