Reasons behind Iran’s missile attack on Kurds

In response to the execution of three young Kurdish activist prisoners by the Iranian Regime on the 8th of September that immediately followed by an attack on Kurdistan Democratic Party in Southern Kurdistan which resulted in killing 18 people and injuring 49 people, the Kurdish community in Victoria held a protest condemning the inhumane acts by the Iranian Regime.





We spoke to analyst Khaled Azizi from Melbourne about his views on the incident as an Australian Kurd and the impact situations like this have on the community.





Members of the Kurdish community in Melbourne protesting against Iran's attacks on Kurdish parties in Kurdistan Region, Iraq.





