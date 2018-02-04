Reasons behind Turkey's attacks on Kurds in Afrin

Source: supplied by Murat Bayrem
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Murat Bayram has been working as a journalist for 7 years. He has worked as an editor and writer in many media organisations such as Waar TV and Kurdistan 24. At present he is the editor of an online newspaper by the name of Bianet. Murat Bayram also worked as an independent journalist for the Middle East Eye and Deutsche Welle. We spoke to Murad Bayrem regarding Turkeys military attacks on the Kurdish city of Afrin.
