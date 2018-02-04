SBS Kurdish

Reasons behind Turkey's attacks on Kurds in Afrin

SBS Kurdish

jounalist Murat Bayrem

Source: supplied by Murat Bayrem

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Murat Bayram has been working as a journalist for 7 years. He has worked as an editor and writer in many media organisations such as Waar TV and Kurdistan 24. At present he is the editor of an online newspaper by the name of Bianet. Murat Bayram also worked as an independent journalist for the Middle East Eye and Deutsche Welle. We spoke to Murad Bayrem regarding Turkeys military attacks on the Kurdish city of Afrin.

Published 4 February 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News