Referendum to go ahead as planned in Kirkuk

Journalist Hunar Ahmad-Peshmerga forces on frontlines (Background)

Journalist Hunar Ahmad-Peshmerga forces on frontlines (Background) Source: Supplied

Published 24 September 2017 at 9:33am, updated 24 September 2017 at 9:48am
By Roza Germian
Journalist Hunar Ahmad updating on the latest situation in Kirkuk...Referendum to take place as planned despite few members of PUK calling for its postponement. Mr Ahmad confirming that security reinforcement sent from the Kurdistan region lead by Kurdish leader Kosret Rasul.

