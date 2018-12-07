SBS Kurdish

Refugee calls on global support to end Afrin invasion

SBS Kurdish

Jangi Chawish with his wife

Source: Supplied by Jankey Chawish

Published 7 December 2018 at 7:10pm, updated 10 December 2018 at 9:17am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jankey Joweesh arrived in Australia in June 2017 from Kurdistan Region, Iraq. He fled Afrin, Syria to Kurdistan Region in 2013 due to the war like hundreds of thousands of Syrian citizens. We spoke to Mr Joweesh about his settlement in Toowoomba, QLD and what difficulties they face initially and the psychological impact on him and his family regarding the situation in his home town of Afrin.

Available in other languages
