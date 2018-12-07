Refugee calls on global support to end Afrin invasion

Source: Supplied by Jankey Chawish
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Jankey Joweesh arrived in Australia in June 2017 from Kurdistan Region, Iraq. He fled Afrin, Syria to Kurdistan Region in 2013 due to the war like hundreds of thousands of Syrian citizens. We spoke to Mr Joweesh about his settlement in Toowoomba, QLD and what difficulties they face initially and the psychological impact on him and his family regarding the situation in his home town of Afrin.
