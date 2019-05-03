Refugee dressmaker wants to expand her dressmaking knowledge

Source: Supplied
Parishan Ali is a Yazidi refugee who arrived in Toowoomba with her family in 2017. Parishan like many Yazidis has been through tough times. Destpite the tough times that she's been through when she and her family were living in a refugee camp in Kurdistan Region, she is happy to be in Australia. Parishan's hobby from a young age was dressmaking where she used to make clothes for her immediate family and later on for her children. She is continuing her dressmaking hobby in Australia from home where she makes Kurdish clothes. Parishan would like to one day expand her work by learning how to make other styles of garments besides Kurdish clothes.
