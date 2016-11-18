Refugee family of eight feels safe in Australia

Khawla & Nisreen (mother & daughter) Source: Nisreen H. Ayoub
Published 18 November 2016 at 7:28pm, updated 18 November 2016 at 8:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Not long ago Khawla, her daughter Nisreen together with her husband and the rest of her children were in war torn Kobani, Syrina. They arrived in Australia two and a half years ago. They fled Kobani to Kurdistan Region and stayed there for fifteen months before coming to Australia.They miss home but despite that they are very happy and appreciative of the Australian government for accepting them to be here in Australia. They have settled in Wollongong and all the children are attending school.
