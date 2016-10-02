Refugee numbers in Kurdistan Region increasing: Report

IDP-Child in KR Source: SBS Kurdish
More and more refugees are arriving in the Kurdish region from the rest of Iraq. The Kurdish government is saying the region cannot deal with the situation without help. Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur Zebari is reporting from Hewler/Erbil.
