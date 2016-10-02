SBS Kurdish

Refugee numbers in Kurdistan Region increasing: Report

SBS Kurdish

Refugee IDP in Kurdistan

IDP-Child in KR Source: SBS Kurdish

Published 2 October 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 2 October 2016 at 6:48pm
More and more refugees are arriving in the Kurdish region from the rest of Iraq. The Kurdish government is saying the region cannot deal with the situation without help. Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur Zebari is reporting from Hewler/Erbil.

