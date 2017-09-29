SBS Kurdish

Regional and international pressure mounts on Kurdistan post independence referendum

SBS Kurdish

Kurds celebrate after the announcement of the results of the independence referendum in Erbil, Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, 26 September 2017.

Kurds celebrate after the announcement of the results of the independence referendum in Erbil, Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, 26 September 2017. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2017 at 8:20pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 8:56pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Shahen H Noori, reporting on the letest from the Kurdistan Region after the independence referendum took place successfully and peacefully on 25th of September. Iraqi government has issued over ten orders and an ultimatum for the Kurdish authorities to follow.

Published 29 September 2017 at 8:20pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 8:56pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News