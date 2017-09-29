Regional and international pressure mounts on Kurdistan post independence referendum

Kurds celebrate after the announcement of the results of the independence referendum in Erbil, Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, 26 September 2017. Source: AAP
Published 29 September 2017 at 8:20pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 8:56pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Shahen H Noori, reporting on the letest from the Kurdistan Region after the independence referendum took place successfully and peacefully on 25th of September. Iraqi government has issued over ten orders and an ultimatum for the Kurdish authorities to follow.
