Religious figure faces backlash in Kurdistan Region for his attack on Kurdish women

Mazher Xurasani

Source: Supplied

Published 10 June 2018 at 4:09pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 4:16pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur reporting about, Mezher Khourasani, a religious figure in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has faced widespread criticism for insulting Kurdish women, calling them "dinosaurs" among other names. Khourasani had also said that Kurdish men should marry Arab, Persian, or Turkish women as they are less demanding and more likely to agree for their husbands to have numerous wives. He made these remarks addressing viewers on his independent TV station "Surushit". Now his channel is facing closure and activists call for him to be legally punished for his "insult" against Kurdish women.

