Remebering the chemical attack on Halabja amid political instability in the KR

Halabja memorial Source: Wikimedia/Enno Lenze CC BY 2.0
Published 17 March 2017 at 7:58pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 8:00pm
By Shahen H Nuri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our corespondent Shahen Heme Nuri from Slemani in the Kurdistan Region, reporting on the 29th commemoration of the chemical in the region, as well as the continiuing tension among Kurdish political parties, and more...
Published 17 March 2017 at 7:58pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 8:00pm
By Shahen H Nuri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share