Remembering Anfal genocide

Published 14 April 2019 at 3:24pm, updated 14 April 2019 at 3:30pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children were executed during a systematic attempt to exterminate the Kurdish population in Iraq in the Anfal operations in the late 1980s by the then Baath regime. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur reports from Erbil on Anfal remembrance day in Kurdistan Region.

