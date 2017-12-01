SBS Kurdish

Remembering Tahir Elci chairman of Diyarbakır Bar Association

Elci's place of assassination Sur, Diyarbakir

Source: supplied by Hatice Kamer

Published 1 December 2017 at 7:24pm, updated 1 December 2017 at 7:28pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from Diyarbakir regarding a remembrance ceremony on the assassination of Kurdish lawyer Tahir Elci in 2015. The report also mentions the arrest of businessman Reza Zarab who told a New York court he had bribed a Turkish government minister.

Available in other languages
