Remembering Tahir Elci-three years on

Tahir Elci memorial

Tahir Elci memorial-Diyarbakir Source: Supplied

Published 30 November 2018 at 7:26pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 7:30pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer, reports on the memorial for the Tahir Elçi, in Diyarbakir. Mr Elçi was a Kurdish lawyer and the chairman of Diyarbakır Bar Association. He was assassinated in the Sur district of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey on 28 November 2015.

