Remembering the victims of Halabja

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 17 March 2019 at 3:21pm, updated 17 March 2019 at 3:24pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the services held in Erbil and Kurdistan Region, Iraq in general in memory to the victims of Halabja who lost their lives during Saddam Hussein's chemical attack on Halabja on the 16/03/1988.
Published 17 March 2019 at 3:21pm, updated 17 March 2019 at 3:24pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share