Remembering the victims of Halabja

Victims of Halabja cemetary

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 17 March 2019 at 3:21pm, updated 17 March 2019 at 3:24pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the services held in Erbil and Kurdistan Region, Iraq in general in memory to the victims of Halabja who lost their lives during Saddam Hussein's chemical attack on Halabja on the 16/03/1988.

