Rental Affordibility Indexer: pensioners and young generations suffering

An aerial view of the Brisbane river and the city of Brisbane, Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Source: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
Published 8 December 2017 at 10:50am, updated 10 December 2017 at 11:01am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pensioners and young people are amongst those struggling the most with rental costs, according to a new report. The latest Rental Affordability Index shows a number of cities in Australia are proving to be almost unaffordable to live in.
Published 8 December 2017 at 10:50am, updated 10 December 2017 at 11:01am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share