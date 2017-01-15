Report says Australia's reputation damaged by serious rights issues

The Dangerous Rise of Populism: Human Rights Watch annual Source: HRW
An international human rights group is warning the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States poses an extraordinarily dangerous threat to human rights. The Human Rights Watch 2017 report also raises concerns about the rise of populist leaders in Europe. It says areas for concern in Australia include what it calls a "draconian" refugee policy, the treatment of indigenous youth in detention and the impact of counter-terror laws.
