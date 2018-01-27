SBS Kurdish

Report slams Australia's wealth inequality as among worst in developed world

income inequality continues to rise

Australian dollars in Sydney, Friday, September 22, 2017. Source: AAP

Published 28 January 2018 at 12:32am, updated 30 January 2018 at 3:51pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
A global charity has slammed the growing level of inequality between the rich and middle class in Australia. A new report by Oxfam says the number of Australian billionaires has more than doubled over the last ten years, but growth for workers' wages has slowed to record lows.

