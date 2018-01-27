Report slams Australia's wealth inequality as among worst in developed world

Australian dollars in Sydney, Friday, September 22, 2017. Source: AAP
By Manny Tsigas
A global charity has slammed the growing level of inequality between the rich and middle class in Australia. A new report by Oxfam says the number of Australian billionaires has more than doubled over the last ten years, but growth for workers' wages has slowed to record lows.
