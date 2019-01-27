Residents of Shaledize show their anger towards Turkey

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 27 January 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 27 January 2019 at 3:13pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Residents of Sheladize a town in Derelok district of Kurdistan Region marched to a Turkish base in protest of Turkey’s bombardment in the area. Protesters occupied the Turkish base and set fire to the installations. As a result one person has lost his life and some are injured. Kurdistan Regional Government has written a statement saying, “We express our concerns regarding today’s events in Sheladize that resulted in the loss of life and injuries. We express our condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims”. More about the situation from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur from Erbil/Hawler.
