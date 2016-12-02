Return to Kurdistan after living in Australia for nearly 30 years

Mr Rostam has been a very active member of the Kurdish community in Queensland. He helped to establish the first Kurdish community organisation there, he was the deputy-chair for Ethnic communties Council of Qld in 1990, founded the Ethnic Schools' Association of QLD in 1992 and has over 22 years of services with Qld Multicultural Health Services.
Fazil Rostam Source: Supplied by FR
Published 2 December 2016 at 9:08pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 9:10pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Fazil Rostam arrived in Brisbane Austalia in 1985 and in 2013 he moved back to south Kurdistan. In this interview he shares his views on the changes that have taken place in Kurdistan over the years, his perspective on the future of the region and Kurdistan. He is currently visiting Australia
