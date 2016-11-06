Returning Home After 34 Years of Living Abroad

Luqman/Hasan Ertas Source: Supplied
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Political analyst Luqman Ertash (Hasan Ertas) who lived abroad for 34 years but has returned home to Diyarbekir two years ago. To find out the reasons behind his return, the changes that have occurred in Turkey during his absence and the arrest of Kurdish HDP members we conducted an interview with Mr Ertash.
