Returning to Kobani 11 years later

Published 14 January 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 14 January 2018 at 4:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Journalist and TV presenter Ebdo Seydi returns to Kobani eleven years later. Kobani the town which was invaded by IS in 2014 and was completely destroyed by the allies bombings. Mr Seydi told us in his interview that he almost did not recognise the new Kobani, the rebuilt Kobani.
