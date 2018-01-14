SBS Kurdish

Returning to Kobani 11 years later

SBS Kurdish

Ebdo Seydi

Source: supplied by Ebdo Seydi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 January 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 14 January 2018 at 4:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Journalist and TV presenter Ebdo Seydi returns to Kobani eleven years later. Kobani the town which was invaded by IS in 2014 and was completely destroyed by the allies bombings. Mr Seydi told us in his interview that he almost did not recognise the new Kobani, the rebuilt Kobani.

Published 14 January 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 14 January 2018 at 4:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News