Rezhan aims to become Kurdish Bruce Lee

Published 10 February 2017 at 8:28pm, updated 11 February 2017 at 8:04am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Kurdish fitness instructor and personal trainer, Rezhan Taufeek, we ask him about what is Martial Arts, and the spirituality of it as well as the different types. Rezhan recently started his own Martial arts classes (Rezhan Martial Arts), and one day he hopes to become the Kurdish Bruce Lee.
