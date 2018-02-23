SBS Kurdish

Rights groups note a global rise in hate speech

Protesters in Perth after a 2015 visit by Dutch politician Geert Wilders

Published 23 February 2018 at 7:45pm, updated 25 February 2018 at 10:58am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Amnesty International has published its latest State of the World's Human Rights report. The key finding is that hate-filled narratives by governments around the world are giving licence to bigotry and discrimination against already-marginalised groups.

