Sad reasons behind Kobani's fame

Jan Dost, author

Source: Supplied

Published 2 December 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 2 December 2018 at 4:13pm
By Mayada Korday Khalil
Available in other languages

Jan Dost is a Kurdish author and novelist from Kobani, Syria. He has been residing in Germany since 2000. He has recently published a book called 'Kobani', in which he narrates stories of life in Kobani before, during and after IS invasion in 2014. Mr Dost explains to SBS Kurdish the reason he dedicated his book to his birth place of Kobani.

