Safety precautions during the festive season

Peter Lennon, Detective Superintendent, NSW Police Force | Fairfield Local Area Command

Source: Supplied by Peter Lennon

Published 22 December 2017 at 7:42pm, updated 22 December 2017 at 7:50pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We interviewed Detective Superintendent Peter Lennon from NSW Police Force, Fairfield Local Area Command about the precautions citizens should take during Christmas and the New Years holidays. Drive carefully. Seek help if there's domestic violence. Water safety is important. Heat/weather; don’t leave kids in the car. No mobile phones while driving or while engine is going. Follow the road rules, stick to the speed limit and rest. Be patient with each other.

