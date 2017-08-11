Same-sex marriage: will young people send postal votes?

Postal vote on same-sex marriage faces High Court challenge Source: AAP
Published 11 August 2017 at 7:28pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 7:36pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Amongst the various discussions emerging since the federal government's announcement of a plebiscite on gay marriage is how younger Australians will react to it. They've become especially piquant since the conventional plebiscite proposal was blocked again in parliament, meaning the ballot will now take place via the post. That's put the spotlight not only on the method of voting, but on the broader issue of youth political engagement.
Published 11 August 2017 at 7:28pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 7:36pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share