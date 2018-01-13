SBS Kurdish

Same-sex weddings begin with a rush

Same sex marriage

Same-sex marriage - Diana and Deanne Ribeiro Source: SBS

Published 13 January 2018 at 8:32pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Same-sex weddings have been held across the country on Australia's first official day they are legal. Many couples chose to hold their weddings the first moment they could, even the first moment of the day.

