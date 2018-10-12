SBS Kurdish

Saudi journalist vanishes in Turkey

SBS Kurdish

Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Source: AAP Image/Virginia Mayo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 October 2018 at 7:06pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest regarding the disappearance of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. Also in the report, there is mention of the arrest of 131 people in two accused of being members to KCK (association for kurdistan societies).

Published 12 October 2018 at 7:06pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News