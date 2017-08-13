SBS Languages Source: SBS
Published 13 August 2017 at 2:23pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:46am
By Deeju Sivadas, Mayada Kordy Khalil
Is your child or grandchild learning a language? Then help them to enter our competition by uploading a short video describing What learning a language means to you?SBS National Languages Competition is open to all students aged four to 18 years across Australia who are learning a language other than English. SBS Malayalams Deeju Sivadas talks to ALC director Mandi Wicks about this years SBS National Languages Competition.Dont miss out on the fun. Entries close September 1. For more info head to sbs.com.au/nlc17
