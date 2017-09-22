SBS Radio Review

SBS head office Source: SBS
SBS has announced changes to its radio services intended to better meet the needs of multicultural Australia and reflect the country's increasingly diverse society. The latest census data reveals almost 5 million people -- 4.87 million -- speak a language other than English at home. The SBS Radio Services Review has taken into consideration the latest census results and audience listening habits. The population of a language group, English-language proficiency, recentness of arrival, age and household resources were all factors involved.Any discrimination or vilification of a particular group in Australia was also considered.The revised services will include seven new languages -- Telugu, Karen, Tibetan, Hakha Chin, Rohingya, Mongolian and Kirundi, or Rundi.
