SBS Radio sets criteria for review

SBS Sydney headquarters

SBS Sydney headquarters

Published 3 March 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 3 March 2017 at 7:41pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Available in other languages

SBS has announced the final selection criteria to be used to review the SBS Radio language services. More than 600 submissions were received from listeners, government and staff during a public consultation period at the end of last year. The final selection will be used in conjunction with data from the 2016 census to determine which languages SBS Radio will service beyond 2017.

