Settlement Guide: changes to temporary work visas mean faster processing

Published 18 November 2016 at 7:18pm, updated 19 November 2016 at 2:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Applying for a temporary work visa to Australia will be cheaper and quicker from mid-November.The Department of Immigration and Border Protection is promising an easier visa application process for individuals and their sponsors. The changes from November 19 affect specialised professionals, domestic and religious workers amongst others wanting to enter Australia for short-term work.
