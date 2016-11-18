SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: changes to temporary work visas mean faster processing

SBS Kurdish

Families queuing at airport

Families queuing at airport Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2016 at 7:18pm, updated 19 November 2016 at 2:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Applying for a temporary work visa to Australia will be cheaper and quicker from mid-November.The Department of Immigration and Border Protection is promising an easier visa application process for individuals and their sponsors. The changes from November 19 affect specialised professionals, domestic and religious workers amongst others wanting to enter Australia for short-term work.

Published 18 November 2016 at 7:18pm, updated 19 November 2016 at 2:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News