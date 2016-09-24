SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: how to change your name

SBS Kurdish

Queue

Queue Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2016 at 4:43pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 11:23am
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are many reasons why a person may wish to change their name. It could be because they got married, divorced, they prefer another name or because they need to formalise certain documents. While the process to change is relatively simple, there are concerns some migrants change their name to avoid discrimination.

Published 24 September 2016 at 4:43pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 11:23am
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News