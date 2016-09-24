Settlement Guide: how to change your name

Queue Source: Getty Images
Published 24 September 2016 at 4:43pm, updated 25 September 2016 at 11:23am
By Marcia De Los Santos
Source: SBS
There are many reasons why a person may wish to change their name. It could be because they got married, divorced, they prefer another name or because they need to formalise certain documents. While the process to change is relatively simple, there are concerns some migrants change their name to avoid discrimination.
