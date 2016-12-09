Settlement Guide: how to drive in Australia with an overseas licence

Australian Road Sign Source: Ron Sumbers via Pixwords
Published 9 December 2016 at 4:43pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 4:45pm
By Virginia Padovese
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Being able to drive in a car is a necessity for many new arrivals to Australia. Yet, knowing if you need an Australian drivers licence and how to get one can change from state to state. Your licence requirements depend on where you live and what visa status you have.
