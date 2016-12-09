SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: how to drive in Australia with an overseas licence

Australian Road Sign

Published 9 December 2016 at 4:43pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 4:45pm
By Virginia Padovese
Available in other languages

Being able to drive in a car is a necessity for many new arrivals to Australia. Yet, knowing if you need an Australian drivers licence and how to get one can change from state to state. Your licence requirements depend on where you live and what visa status you have.

