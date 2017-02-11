SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: how to get public housing in Australia

Public Housing

Public Housing Source: Flickr/Paul Sableman CC BY 2.0

Published 11 February 2017 at 8:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:23am
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauda
Available in other languages

For new Australians securing accommodation is an integral part of the settlement process. Community groups across the country work alongside governments to help those most in need develop sustainable and effective solutions. But one of these solutions, public housing, is now harder to find.

