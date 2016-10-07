SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: staying smart online

Cyber safety

Cyber safety

Published 7 October 2016
Cyber threats posed by technological developments are often one step ahead of the users and online intelligence services.The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates in 2014 more than 1.6 million Australians were cyber victims of personal fraud.Language barriers can be a significant impediment to identifying threats. So, what are the dangers of cyberspace and how can we protect our privacy online?

