Settlement Guide: your right to work safety

Work safety

Work safety

Published 30 September 2016
Every Australian worker has the right to a safe workplace.The law requires all employers to create a safe working environment to minimise injury and illness in the workplace. However Australian Bureau of Statistics show that during 2013 to 2014, over half a million people suffered a work-related injury or illness. Some occupations are more dangerous than others but culturally and linguistically diverse workers are a high risk group.

