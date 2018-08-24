SBS Kurdish

Seven prime ministers in ten years

SBS Kurdish

Shahin Bekir Sorekli (Chahin Baker)

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 August 2018 at 7:42pm, updated 2 September 2018 at 3:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The chaotic week in Canberra brings an end to the leadership of Australia’s 29th prime minister, before he could reach a full term. Scott Morrison has defeated former home-affairs minister Peter Dutton for the Liberal Party leadership in a party-room vote following an earlier motion to spill the leadership. It brings an end to Malcolm Turnbull's term as prime minister and to a troublesome week that drew sharp criticism from voters. We spoke to journalist and author Mr Chahin Baker (Shahin Bekir Sorekli) about Australia’s political situation and the future of the liberal party.

Published 24 August 2018 at 7:42pm, updated 2 September 2018 at 3:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News