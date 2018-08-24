Seven prime ministers in ten years

Source: Supplied
Published 24 August 2018 at 7:42pm, updated 2 September 2018 at 3:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
The chaotic week in Canberra brings an end to the leadership of Australia’s 29th prime minister, before he could reach a full term. Scott Morrison has defeated former home-affairs minister Peter Dutton for the Liberal Party leadership in a party-room vote following an earlier motion to spill the leadership. It brings an end to Malcolm Turnbull's term as prime minister and to a troublesome week that drew sharp criticism from voters. We spoke to journalist and author Mr Chahin Baker (Shahin Bekir Sorekli) about Australia’s political situation and the future of the liberal party.
