Sexual abuse apology, citizenship dominate parliament

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 8, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 9 February 2018 at 7:36pm, updated 9 February 2018 at 7:42pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
A national apology to victims of institutional sexual abuse, citizenship and tax reform loomed large in Canberra. But Indigenous policy development took centre stage after the release of a damning report.
