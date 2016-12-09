SBS Kurdish

Shahen H Nour's report from Slemani, KR

SBS Kurdish

Shahen H Nouri/Slemani

Shahen H Nouri/Slemani Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2016 at 7:13pm, updated 10 December 2016 at 2:11pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our stringer reports on the latest news from Kurdistan Region and Iraq regarding the continuous issue of public servants not receiving their salary and teachers striking due to the same issue.

Published 9 December 2016 at 7:13pm, updated 10 December 2016 at 2:11pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News