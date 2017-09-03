SBS Kurdish

Shemal Bokani: The referendum process is unstoppable

SBS Kurdish

Shemal Bokani

Shemal Bokani Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 4:11pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Shemal Bokani is a political analyst specialising in Middle Eastern and especially in Kurds political affairs. We spoke to him about Iran and Turkey's roles in the region. Mr Bokani spoke about the Referendum in Kurdistan Region and the situation in general regarding Iraq and KR.

Published 3 September 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 4:11pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News