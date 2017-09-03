Shemal Bokani: The referendum process is unstoppable

Shemal Bokani Source: Supplied
Published 3 September 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 4:11pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Shemal Bokani is a political analyst specialising in Middle Eastern and especially in Kurds political affairs. We spoke to him about Iran and Turkey's roles in the region. Mr Bokani spoke about the Referendum in Kurdistan Region and the situation in general regarding Iraq and KR.
Published 3 September 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 3 September 2017 at 4:11pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share