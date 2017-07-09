Sinem Jaladet Bedirkhan: I did not see my father enough

Sinemkhan Bedirkhan Source: Supplied
Published 9 July 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 9 July 2017 at 9:53pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Sinem Jaladet Bedirkhan is the daughter of Jaladet Bedirkhan who was a Kurdish diplomat, writer, linguist, journalist and political activist with a masters degree in law in the early 1900s. He is known for having been the first modern linguist to compile and organise the grammar of the modern form of the Kurdish language, Kurmanji and having designed the Latin-based alphabet of Kurmanji.We spoke to Ms Bedirkhan about her upbringing and her relationship with her father before his death in 1951; she was thirteen at the time.
