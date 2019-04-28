SBS Kurdish

Six marginal seats up for grabs in WA

Published 28 April 2019
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The Prime Minister and Opposition Leader will hold the first debate of the election campaign in Perth next week, where as many as six marginal seats are up for grabs. Those contests could decide not only the election, but the futures, of emerging political leaders on both sides of Australian politics.

