SKYS celebrates 2nd anniversary

Howkar Palani Source: Jake Lloyd Jones/MerJa Media
Published 21 January 2017 at 11:43am, updated 21 January 2017 at 12:52pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with the Director of Sydney Kurdish Youth Society, Howkar Palani, we ask him about the group's upcoming 2nd anniversary, the number of their members and achievements so far....
Available in other languages
