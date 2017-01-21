SBS Kurdish

SKYS celebrates 2nd anniversary

Howkar Palani

Howkar Palani

Published 21 January 2017 at 11:43am, updated 21 January 2017 at 12:52pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with the Director of Sydney Kurdish Youth Society, Howkar Palani, we ask him about the group's upcoming 2nd anniversary, the number of their members and achievements so far....

