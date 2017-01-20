Small business owners struggle to access information on grants and incentives

WipeHero Source: SBS
There are hundreds of government grants available to help small businesses but many find accessing this information difficult. An exclusive survey, conducted by Sensis for SBS, has found that only 28 per cent of small business owners think it's easy to find information on government grants and incentives. Thirty-nine per cent say it's hard, while a third aren't sure.
