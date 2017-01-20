SBS Kurdish

Small business owners struggle to access information on grants and incentives

Published 20 January 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 27 January 2017 at 1:51pm
There are hundreds of government grants available to help small businesses but many find accessing this information difficult. An exclusive survey, conducted by Sensis for SBS, has found that only 28 per cent of small business owners think it's easy to find information on government grants and incentives. Thirty-nine per cent say it's hard, while a third aren't sure.

