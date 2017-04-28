Social difficulties faced by newly arrived
Saly Ali Source: Supplied
Published 28 April 2017 at 7:08pm, updated 29 April 2017 at 11:32am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to newly arrive Saly Ali regarding her settlement in Australian and the difficulties she face when initially arrived. Ms Ali is a Syrian Kurdish refugee, she first fled to Turkey, stayed there for several months and later on went to Kurdistan Region staying there for eighteen months before arriving in Australia as a refugee.
Published 28 April 2017 at 7:08pm, updated 29 April 2017 at 11:32am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share