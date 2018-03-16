Some members of Kurdish community attend a meeting on Afrin held in NSW Parliament

Source: Ismet Tashtan
Published 16 March 2018 at 7:36pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 8:58am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to Ismet Tashtan from Democratic Kurdish Community Centre who attended a public meeting in NSW parliament in an effort to attract attention to the situation in Afrin with comments from Jamie Parker Greens MP, Member for Balmain. Turkey began bombing Afrin on January 20, the meeting called for action from the Australian government and the international community to pressure Turkey to halt its military operation on the Kurdish region of Syria.
