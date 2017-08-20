Spain attack renew concern ocer vehicle strikes in Australia

People flee the scene in Barcelona, Spain, after a white van ploughed into pedestrians in the historic Las Ramblas district Source: AAP
Published 20 August 2017 at 3:48pm, updated 20 August 2017 at 3:50pm
Source: SBS
The events in Barcelona mark the seventh time a vehicle has been used as a weapon in Europe, in a little over a year. It has renewed concerns that a similar such attack may occur in Australia.
