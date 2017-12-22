Speech pathology, social work, film directing and nursing, their chosen careers

Source: Supplied
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
We spoke to a group of HSC students from the Kurdish community regarding their plans and ambitions for the future. Heveen Machad wants to study speech pathology, Aria Hasan wants to study social work to help refugees, she is a refugee herself and arrived in Australia about five years ago from Syria. Deyako Faroughi wants to study film directing and Aria Guler wants to study a double degree in nursing and midwifery.
